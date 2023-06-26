Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin in the second week of July and the contestants are going all out to perform the stunts. Hina Khan has reached Cape Town where she would be one of the challengers in the show along with Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

We had reported earlier that Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh are going to enter the show, but further details were unknown.

Along with them Hina Khan too would be entering where she would of the challengers who would give the present contestants stunts where they would have to perform and save themselves in the game.

The actress shared a photo as she landed in Cape Town and said that she is happy to be back on the show and that she had the longest flight to reach Cape Town.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyanka, Hina and Faisal were the strong contestants on the show and though there weren’t the winners of the show they stood out of the show and the way they performed the task is still remembered.

It will be interesting to see how would Divyanka, Hina and Faisal do the stunts with the present contestants of the show.

Are you excited to see Divyanka, Hina and Faisal in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

