Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the contestants of this season wrapped up the shoot of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the show's shoot has begun, where they will perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting for the new season.

The shoot of this season has finally come to an end and soon the contestants will fly back to India.

Shiv Thakare shared a video where one can see how the contestants are a bit injured and are done shooting with the new season.

Shiv says that the last day of the shoot is done and it was an unforgettable experience.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the contestants have gone all out and done the stunts, and the proof has been the injuries that they shared on social media while doing the task.

This will be the first season where the contestants will be performing the stunts in the jungle.

Rohit Shetty in one of the promos said that this season the stunts are going to be really tough and challenging.

