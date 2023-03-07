Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the contestants of this season wrapped up the shoot of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin on the 15th of July 2023 and fans are excited for the new season. The show's shoot has wrapped up and here we bring you a glimpse of how the contestants wrapped up the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:03
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the show's shoot has begun, where they will perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting for the new season.

The shoot of this season has finally come to an end and soon the contestants will fly back to India.

Shiv Thakare shared a video where one can see how the contestants are a bit injured and are done shooting with the new season.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot )

Shiv says that the last day of the shoot is done and it was an unforgettable experience.

Well, there is no doubt that this season the contestants have gone all out and done the stunts, and the proof has been the injuries that they shared on social media while doing the task.

This will be the first season where the contestants will be performing the stunts in the jungle.

Rohit Shetty in one of the promos said that this season the stunts are going to be really tough and challenging.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
About Author

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:03

