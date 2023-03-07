Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is how the contestants wrapped up the shoot of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing from 15th of July 2023 and fans are excited for the same. The show's shoot has wrapped up and here, we bring you a glimpse of how the contestants wrapped up the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 13:03
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

Rohit Shetty is the host of the show and he guided the contestants pretty well, as always. 

The shoot of the show in South Africa is completed and the contestants are heading back to India. As we had reported earlier, the finale of the show would be shot here, if the sources are to be believed. 

Shiv Thakare shared a video where one can see how the contestants are done shooting for the new season, but are also injured a little. 

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot )

Shiv says that the last day of the shoot is done and it was an unforgettable experience.

Well, there is no doubt that this season, the contestants have gone all out to perform the stunts. The injuries suffered by them is the proof. They shared the updates on social media while doing the task.

This will be the first time in the history of the show where contestants will be performing the stunts in the jungle.

Rohit Shetty, in one of the promos said that this season, the stunts are going to be really tough and challenging.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

About Author

Comments

