Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty begins the shoot for the new season and announces it with a video showing his injury says “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!”

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants have reached South Africa for the shoot. Rohit Shetty shared a video and informed the fans that the shoot has begun and give love and support the show as always.
Rohit

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We had reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and he would be shooting for the season soon.

The ace director shared a video where he revealed that the shoot for the new season begins and he shared a video along with it, where one can see his injury and how he has bounced back post it.

(Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

He shared the video and captioned it saying “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!!Khatron ke khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons”

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit Shetty is one of the best hosts we have on television and he has made the show a brand.

This time the contestants will be living in a jungle for a few days. From there they would be performing the stunts and this time it’s going to be more adventurous and dangerous.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

