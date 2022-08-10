Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Today, Rohit Shetty greets the contestants of the show and posed with them with style as he begins the journey of this adventurous stunt journey.

The contestants are excited to meet the host and begin this journey, this time all the contestants are very strong and comparative and they would be giving a tough competition to each other.

One can already see how the contestants are getting along with each other and are giving their best in the show.

Well, the show is all set to go on air in the month of July and the fans are excited for the new season.

