Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja get this special power in the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Also we saw the entry of the challengers where they came and challenged the contestants to perform tasks.

We saw how Divyanka gave challenges to Shiv and Arjit and both did the stunt so well.

Arjit completed the stunt, Shiv too completed but was injured while doing the stunts.

At the end, since the two completed the stunt, they are safe for this week and they wouldn't be performing any stunts and they might get some special powers too in the upcoming episode.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv and Arjit are both very strong contestants of the show and they are seen as the potential finalists and winners of the show.

