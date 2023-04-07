Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare struggles to do the stunts in the show

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and post that, he has a lot of offers in the pipeline now he would be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be acing the stunts and one can see in the new promo how difficult it is to complete the stunts.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show ‘Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he is acing all the stunts and facing his fears.

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Shiv is trying to do all the stunts and he is finding it difficult to complete it.

In one of the stunts, he is almost seen getting drowned whereas in the other one, he is seen getting shocks and screaming a lot.

In the end, Archana said that this is not Bigg Boss house and that things wouldn’t be that easy.

Well, the fans are excited to see Shiv in the show as he would be facing all the stunts.

Are you excited to see Shiv in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

 

