Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon, and the contestants have flown down to South Africa’s cape town and the shooting has begun, where all the contestants are acing all the stunts would be facing their fears.
Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun where the contestants are going to do the stunts and face their fears.
 
The contestants are getting along like a house on fire and that one can see in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

The first stunt of the show is done, and it was performed by Rohit Roy which was a water stunt.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

Post, completing the stunt Rohit is shivering and is seen telling the contestants that it was a water stunt and he can’t feel his hands it’s so cold and he is not going back to do any stunt.

Well, seems like in this new season, the stunts are going to be dangerous and the contestants are going to have a tough time.

All the contestants seem to be tough and would be going all out to do the stunts.

ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa

 

