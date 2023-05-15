Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OH NO! This is what happened to Rohit Roy when he performed the first stunt of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and contestants have flown down to South Africa’s Cape Town to shoot the show. Contestants will be acing all the stunts and face their fears.
Rohit Roy when he did the first stunt

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.
 
The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along like the house on fire and that one can see the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

The first stunt of the show is done, which happened to be a water stunt. It was performed by Rohit Roy.

Post completing the stunt, Rohit is shivering and is seen telling the contestants that he cannot feel his hands as the water was very cold. He further decided not to go back to do any stunt.

Well, seems like in this new season, the stunts are going to be dangerous and contestants are going to have a tough time.

All the contestants seem to be tough and would go all out to do the stunts.

