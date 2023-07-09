Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Abdu Rozik gets special gifts for the contestants' Neil Bhatt complains to Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

We did see in last week's episode how Daisy Shah had entered the show as a wild card contestant and how Dino picked her name to do the elimination stunt along with Archana Gautam and she was eliminated from the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Abdu will enter the show as a wild card entry and he would be performing stunts with the other contestants.

He would bring gifts for the contestants and would give it to them and he would give Aishwarya a letter send by Neil Bhatt.

In the letter he has complained not to call him "Boo Boo" as now everyone calls him that and also his parents are called Mattar and Paneer post her calling them on the show with those names.

Well, the episode is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

The fans are super excited to see Abdu in Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13.

