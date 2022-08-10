Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants have already started to shoot for the in South Africa and are facing their fears and facing the stunts.

As per sources, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James performed the first elimination stunt and they really gave a tough competition.

As we have reported earlier, Ruhi Chaturvedi has been eliminated from the show.

This season, the tasks are going to be really tough and the contestants will be giving their hundred percent.

The new season is all set to go on air in the second week of July on Colors.

