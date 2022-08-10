Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the shooting has begun in South Africa and now the elimination task is done and Ruhi has been eliminated from the game.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 18:24
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants have already started to shoot for the in South Africa and are facing their fears and facing the stunts.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per sources, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James performed the first elimination stunt and they really gave a tough competition.

As we have reported earlier, Ruhi Chaturvedi has been eliminated from the show.

This season, the tasks are going to be really tough and the contestants will be giving their hundred percent.

The new season is all set to go on air in the second week of July on Colors.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
MUMBAI : After recently creating an uproar with the teaser reveal of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has announced the...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?
MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Awez Darbar to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Audience Perspective! Is the Cannes Film Festival losing its charm?
MUMBAI:Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Movies from around the world...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Game Plan! Kiara’s arrogance to defend Garry, Jasleen afraid of plan getting flopped
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Congratulations! Rana Naidu fame Ashish Vidyarthi ties a knot with Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua
MUMBAI:Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarthi has tied the knot with an Assam-based fashion entrepreneur...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Vibhu Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Owner of Atrangii and Ullu app Vibhu Agarwal shares his future vision, reveals the new features of his app and much more
Read for the Full Story
Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show! Read for the Full Story!
Ansh Bagri
Exclusive! Ansh Bagri opens up about his transformation, says “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect”!
grand comeback
In an all-new avatar, Reyhna Pandit to make a grand comeback in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
Daastaan-E-Kabul as the show completes 1
AWESOME! Sheezan Khan recalls his journey on Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul as the show completes 1 Year, shares some BTS pictures