Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Archana Gautam catches Aishwarya Sharma off – guard as she does this shocking thing

Archana and Aishwarya will be soon seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, where they would be facing their fears and would be doing the stunts.
ARCHANA

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along like the house on fire and that one can see the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

Now we came across a video where Archana is catches Aishwarya Sharma off – guard where she is eating her favorite food “Achar”

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Apart from stunts, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma are doing this in South Africa

 When Aishwarya comes to know about it, she tells Aishwarya that she should at least inform her before clicking the photo and seemed a bit surprised.

Earlier, also we had reported that the two had gone shopping and currently they have created a close bond with each other and they are good friends.

Well, Rohit Shetty has landed in South Africa and soon he would be shooting for the new season and the contestants would be facing their fears.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Whoa! Rohit Shetty finally leaves for South Africa to shoot for the upcoming season

 

