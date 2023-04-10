Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan fulfills Shiv Thakare's wish and sends her a shocking gift

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to the finale task and secured her position in the finale.

In the new promo of the show family members will come and give a special message to the contestants and will encourage them for the semi finale round.

Archana's brother will send her a unique gift where he will send her sache to wear which will read as the most insulted contestant of the show.

This will anger Archana and she wouldn't spare her brother.

Shiv requests her brother to show his special dance that he had done in Bigg Boss and entertained the audience.

Gulshan had also come last year in the Bigg Boss house and had entertained the audience and the fans with his special dance that went viral on social media.

Well, with Archana's brother coming on the show, the episode will be entertaining and will leave audience and fans in splits.

It will be the semi - finale episode where all the contestants will be giving their best to secure themselves in the finale round.

As we had reported earlier, the top three contestants of the show are Aishwarya, Dino and Arjit.

