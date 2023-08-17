Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Check out Aishwarya Sharma's befitting reply to Soundous Moufakir when she accused her that she gets saved because of luck

In the upcoming episode of the show Aishwarya and Soundous would be at loggerheads and Aishwary would give a befitting reply to the model as she feels that the luck factor is always with her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 20:12
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Soundous and Aishwarya are at loggerheads.

The morcon model tells her that she gets along with only a few people and Aishwarya is not in that list and the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiina actress replied saying that it's the same for her.

Soundous also felt that during the core red time she was lucky and hence didn't get eliminated and she was lucky and luck factor always works for her.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

To which Aishwarya gave a befitting reply that if only luck was with her then every time when she got the fear fanda and was in the eliminated stunt she would have gone, but the she has done the stunts with so much hard work and dedication and hence she was saved.

She also admitted that during the core red round she was lucky, but that was also the contestants mistake as they didn't take her name.

Well, it seems like the fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir will go a  long way and they wouldn't be able to mend their differences.

