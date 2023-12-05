Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s reaction when asked if she would ask Rohit Shetty for a movie offer

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

Now in a recent interview she was asked if she would ask Rohit Shetty for work as she was inspired to make a mark in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now! )

To which the actress said that she will never ask Rohit Shetty for work as she believed that if you ask for work you will never get work as in Bigg Boss she didn’t ask for work and never spoke about it and hence post the show she is working so much.

Hence she believes that asking for work from anyone doesn’t work and one should get things on their merit.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana will turn out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now! )