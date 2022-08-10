Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out what the contestants are up to post performing the stunts

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants are bonding in South Africa and are having a good time offsets.

The contestants have developed a great bond of friendship and are having a good time on the show.

Rohit Roy shared a photo with Ruhi and Shiv and captioned it saying “Day Out” as the contestants are also easing themselves before the adventurous tasks.

This season all the contestants are getting along with each other and are having some fun so that they can ease their mind before doing the stunt.

Well, the show is all set to go on air in the second week of June and the fans are excited for this season.

