Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

Erica is considered as one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

She has been part of many music videos. The last being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started her modeling career.

She participated in many beauty pageants and even won some titles as well. After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

She then ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

The actress has been busy shooting photo shoots and music videos and has been away from television for quite some time.

There have been reports on how the actress has been offered the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” and the talks were on between her and the makers of the show.

Now the actress during an interview, finally broke silence on it where she said that she was offered the show, but unfortunately she couldn’t be part of it this year due to prior commitments and she also revealed that she might take part in the next season.

Well, the fans are waiting to see her in a reality show and they wish that she signs one soon as it’s been quite some time since she has been seen on television.

