Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to a serious injury; read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin soon and the contestants have begun to shoot for the show and now Rohit Roy has been injured and he might not participate in the show further.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, the shoot of the show has begun and the contestants are performing the stunts well, but some of the contestants are also getting injured.

As per sources and fan clubs, Rohit Roy has been eliminated from the show since he got severely injured and he wouldn’t be able to do the stunts further.

The makers wanted to keep in Cape Town but the injury was bad and he wouldn’t be able to participate further.  He might return back to Mumbai though there is no confirmation for the same.

The makers might call him on the show as a wild card contestant though that is also not sure depending on his injury.

Prior to this we had reported how Aishwarya Sharma too was injured in the stunt as she has shared the photos on social media, but it wasn’t that major, and hence she could continue with the show.

This time all the contestants are very strong and competitive and they would be giving a tough competition to each other.

Well, the show is all set to go on air in the month of July and the fans are excited for the new season.

We wish Rohit a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

