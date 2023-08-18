Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aishwarya Sharma, with a twist

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing exceptionally well. Now, in the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will be doing some fun stuff with the contestant to ease their tension before the stunt.
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now, in the new promo, Rohit Shetty gives a dare to the contestants that will leave you in splits.

He tells Aishwarya to mimic her best friend Archana Gautam and she sings a song the way she does. She is so apt at it that one would feel that Archana is singing the song.

On the other hand, Soundous Moufakir has to do a dare with an animal she hates the most and that is a mouse. She screams as she performs the stunt. 

Well, it's good to see that Rohit Shetty is doing some fun stuff to release the tension from the contestant before they perform any stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:27

