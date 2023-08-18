Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aiswarya Sharma but there is a twist to it

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo Rohit Shetty gives a dare to the contestants that will leave you in splits.

He tells Aishwarya to mimic her best friend Archana Gautam and she sings a song the way she does, and she is so apt at it that one would feel that Archana is singing the song.

On the other hand, Soundous Moufakir has to do a dare with the reptile she hates the most and that is a mouse and she screams as she does the stunts.

Well, it's good to see that Rohit Shetty is doing some fun stuff to release the tension from the contestant before they do any stunts.

