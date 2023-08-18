Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aiswarya Sharma but there is a twist to it

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing exceptionally well. Now in the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will be doing some fun stuff with the contestant to ease their tension before the stunt.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:27
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Now in the new promo Rohit Shetty gives a dare to the contestants that will leave you in splits.

He tells Aishwarya to mimic her best friend Archana Gautam and she sings a song the way she does, and she is so apt at it that one would feel that Archana is singing the song.

On the other hand, Soundous Moufakir has to do a dare with the reptile she hates the most and that is a mouse and she screams as she does the stunts.

Well, it's good to see that Rohit Shetty is doing some fun stuff to release the tension from the contestant before they do any stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Dimpy will come and help the Shah family; Pakhi tries to covalence Anupama to give Adhik another chance
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aiswarya Sharma but there is a twist to it
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel attacks Baalveer
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?
MUMBAI:  Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he...
Exclusive! “The fact that it was coming from Raj and DK and a great script with good cast made me say yes” Pooja Gor
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Gor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in ott space, she has been...
Imlie: Major Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Atharva’s baby goes missing
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula accuses Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati of playing to make him loose says "I don't play for myself I play for you'll to win"
Nitibha Kaul
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul to participate in the show?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham to participate in the show
ABHISHEK
OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan to collaborate for a project together
Himesh Reshammiya,
Starting 26th August, music legends Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik will turn mentors to a very promising batch of talent on an exciting new season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
SHRADDHA
HOTNESS ALERT! Television's popular bahus raise the temperatures in their hot avatar