Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty refuses to cast Shiv Thakare due to nepotism

The new season is doing exceptionally well and the audience are liking how the contestants are aching all the stunts. In the new promo one can see how Rohit Shetty takes the auditions of the contestants along with Abdu and will reject Shiv on the basis of nepotism.
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the last episode we saw how Daisy Shah had entered the show as a wild card contestant and how Dino picked her name to do the elimination stunt along with Archana Gautam.

Now in the upcoming episode, Abdu Rozik will enter the show as a wild card contestant and he would be acing  all the stunts of the show.

In the new promo one can see Rohit Shetty taking the auditions of the contestants along with Abdu.

When Shiv would come for the auditions Abdu will say to reject him as he is his elder brother and if they select him then this would become nepotism.

On that basis, Rohit Shetty rejected the auditions for Shiv.

Well, but everything was fun and a funny gist which left everyone in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

