Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Shiv Thakare struggles to perform the stunts in the show

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and post that, he has a lot of offers in the pipeline. He would now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be acing the stunts. One can notice in the new promo, how difficult it is to complete the stunts.
MUMBAI:Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to a higher level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and is selecting them very wisely.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his participation in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”, where he is acing all the stunts and facing his fears.

In the latest promo of the show, one can notice how Shiv is trying to perform all the stunts and is finding it difficult to complete it.

In one of the stunts, he is almost seen getting drowned whereas in the other one, he is getting electric shocks and is found screaming a lot.

In the end, Archana admits that this is not Bigg Boss house and things wouldn’t be that easy.

Well, the fans are excited to watch Shiv in the show while he is facing all the stunts.

About Author

