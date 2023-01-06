Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare say “Why are people asking about Shiv this is not Bigg Boss show”

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be on air soon and the shooting of the show has began already and now there is a tiff between Shiv, Soundous and Arjit
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

All the contestants are getting along with each other and a great bond of friendship has been developed.

We did see a good friendship between Soundous Moufakir and Shiv Thakare but it seems like that friendship has gone down the drain as Arjit and she take a dig at the Bigg Boss contestant.

Soundous and Arjit had come live on Instagram and that’s when they were interacting with the fans where everyone wasn't talking to them but asking where Shiv.

(Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

On this, Soundous said “I have come live with Arjit then why are people asking me about Shiv”

To which Arjit said “This is not Bigg Boss”

Well, it seems like Shiv must have had a tiff with Soundous and Arjit and hence they are taking dig at him, and it’s not gone down well with Shiv fans.

Well, the shoot of the serial is one and the contestants are going all out to do the stunts and give their best.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

