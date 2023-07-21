Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are going all out to do the stunts and seems like there is something brewing between Arjit and Soundous which makes Shiv jealous.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show has begun last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the latest promo of the show, we did see how Archana was is seen talking in English and is entertaining Rohit Shetty and the contestants.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast )

Then when Rohit Shetty asks Arijit if he has something special that’s when he removes his shirt and on his back, it’s written, “All the best bay doll” and that message was for Soundous.

On seeing this the roadies contestant kisses Arijit and that’s when Rohit asks Shiv if he is jealous and he says he isn’t as these things don’t affect him.

Well, it's good to see that the contestants are having a good time before they try the stunts so that they feel eases out in these fun moments.

What do you think of the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast )

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 19:35

