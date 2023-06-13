Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh get injured on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh have got injured while they were performing the stunts on the show. But, they would continue to keep up their performance in the upcoming stunts.

Archana took to her social media account and showed her injury where she hurt her chin really bad. But, in spite of that, she would be performing the stunts in the show.

As we had reported earlier, Aishwarya Sharma and Rohit Roy were also injured while doing a stunt on the show, but they still continued performing in spite of the injuries.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and are putting their best foot forward in the show so that they could secure themselves in the game.

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

