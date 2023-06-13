Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh get injured on the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon in the month of July. The contestants are going all out to give their best. Now, we hear that Archana and Anjum have been injured in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:08
KAHTRON KE KHILADI SEAOSN 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh have got injured while they were performing the stunts on the show. But, they would continue to keep up their performance in the upcoming stunts. 
(Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

Archana took to her social media account and showed her injury where she hurt her chin really bad. But, in spite of that, she would be performing the stunts in the show.

As we had reported earlier, Aishwarya Sharma and Rohit Roy were also injured while doing a stunt on the show, but they still continued performing in spite of the injuries.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and are putting their best foot forward in the show so that they could secure themselves in the game.

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

 

 

    

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Upcoming Storyline! Meet becomes Sumeet, Audience to see the new avatar with new story but the same strong headedness
MUMBAI: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”
MUMBAI :Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and he has been working for more than two...
Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser to be attached to 'Adipurush!
MUMBAI :Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nationwide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he...
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
MUMBAI :The engaging narrative of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ has recently seen the much in...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top two shows of Star Plus. Both are running on small screens...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Memories of a lifetime
Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”
Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so
grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show
Beyhadh 2 went off-air
Must-Read! What has Jennifer Winget been up to since Beyhadh 2 went off-air?
hubby Hemant Topiwala
Wow! Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame shares a romantic picture of her Europe honeymoon with hubby Hemant Topiwala