Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Archana Gautam reveals the actual reason for her fight with Shiv says “He abused my mother”

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The shoot of the show is over and the contestants are back in India and are waiting for the show to begin.

As we had reported earlier, Archana and Shiv had a huge fight with each other to the extent that Rohit Shetty had to come and interfere in between.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now! )

In a recent interview, Archana revealed the actual reason why she has such a huge fight with Shiv she said “ Before anyone does any stunt, their mind is not in a proper frame and hence the fight took place before he went to do the stunt. He had abused my mother and when she has nothing to do with this thing then why bring her in between and hence the fight was huge. Then when Rohit Shetty came to know, he sorted things between us and patched us up. We are friends now, and even in the Bigg Boss house and post the show is over we are good friends and shall remain one for life”

There is no doubt that Archana is a very strong contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!)