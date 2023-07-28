Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at a contestant who is spreading false news about them

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

Arjit and Dino are two very strong contestants on the show, now we came across a video where one can see the two clarifying a contestant who has been spreading false news about them.

In the video, Arijit is seen saying that he has heard someone saying that he had a lot of fights on the show and that he was very rude and that Dino did some unfair practices before he did the stunts.

Dino says that he didn’t have any problems with anyone, thank god that person didn’t say that because of me that person was eliminated because he didn’t eliminate anyone.

Arjit says in return that it’s their opinions whereas Dino says that if they have opinions they should keep it to themselves.

Well, in the end they say that Archana Gautam is one of the coolest people they have met and she is a complete entertainer.

Well, it will be interesting to see which contestant they are talking about.

Whom do you think is spreading a false narrative about Dino and Arijit?

Do let us know in the comments below.

