Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the game and are acing all the stunts. In a recent video, Arijit and Dino took a dig at Daisy who has been spreading false narratives about them.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 18:19
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. 

In the previous episode, we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

Arjit and Dino are two very strong contestants on the show, now we came across a video where one can see the two clarifying to Daisy Shah where she had exclusively told Tellychakkar that she had a fight with Arijit and Dino was the one because of which she was eliminated and hence they gave a reply to her for spreading a false narrative.  

In the video, Arijit is seen saying that he has heard someone saying that he had a lot of fights on the show and that he was very rude and that Dino did some unfair practices before he did the stunts.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally fly back to India; check out the special video they made before they left )

Dino says that he didn’t have any problems with anyone, thank god that person didn’t say that because of me that person was eliminated because he didn’t eliminate anyone. 

Arjit says in return that it’s their opinions whereas Dino says that if they have opinions they should keep it to themselves. 

Well, in the end they say that Archana Gautam is one of the coolest people they have met and she is a complete entertainer. 

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Daisy reply to it and seems like she didn’t get along with the boys.

What do you think of this false narrative about Daisy on Arijit and Dino?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to medical reasons)

Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 18:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat causes trouble in Sahiba and Angad’s life!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her...
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the biggest directors we have in the industry. He has been directing the films for the...
Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a romantic vacation in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and the actors took to her...
Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in the industry, also...
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Delhi airport; netizens troll him for wearing a trench coat, “It’s not snowing in Delhi”
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor always grabs everyone’s attention with his outfits as he is someone who wears simple and...
Recent Stories
Singham Again
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self
Latest Video
Related Stories
Falaq Naaz
OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”
Nazara 2
Exclusive! Pandya Stores Fame Vinod Motwani roped in DCT Productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!
Sonali Bendre
"Heartfelt Admiration: Sonali Bendre Offers a Rose to Harrdy Sandhu on India's Best Dancer 3!"
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! No elimination to take place in the upcoming episode, all contestants safe
VIRAAJ KAPOOR
Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Viraaj Kapoor roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
Celebrating 13
Celebrating 13 generations of artistry, ‘Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra’ amaze the Judges of India's Got Talent with their traditional shadow act