Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Check out the list of celebrities who declined and opted from the upcoming season

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be beginning soon, and the makers of the show have already approached actors for the same and today we bring you the actors who declined or opted out of the show.
Check out the list of celebrities who declined and opted from the upcoming season

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the show.

There have been few actors who have been offered the show but they have declined it or opted out of the show for some or the other reasons.

This is not the first time that this has happened in every season, it happens.

Today, we bring you the list of actors who have declined or opted out of the upcoming season.

Check out the list below :

 
1Priyanka Choudhary


Priyanka has been grabbing the headlines post her stint in the Bigg Boss house. She was one of the most loved players of the show. Now she was offered the show and she had signed it but then later on opted from the show reasons best known to her which has disappointed the fans as they were excited to see her on the show.

 
2) Asim Riaz

Asim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television and he has a crazy fan following.  He was offered this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but he declined it owing to payment issues.


3) Umar Riaz

 Umar is a known personality in the television industry and he rose to fame with his stunt in the Bigg Boss Season 15 house. He declined the offer of the reality show as he didn’t want to be part of the show.


4) Shalin Bhanot


 Shalin won the audience’s heart on Bigg Boss Season 16 and on the show Rohit Shetty had visited the house where he made the contestants do the stunts and Shalin had won and he had offered him the show but the actor declined it as he didn’t want to be a part of the show as he was afraid of the stunts, and didn’t want to be part of the show.


5) MC stan


Mc Stan who grabbed the headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16, was offered the reality show, but he declined as he didn’t want to be part of another reality show.


6) Sumbul Touqeer Khan


Sumbul made headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house and she was offered the reality show but reports suggest that she has declined it reasons best known to her.

Well, the show is all set to go on air next month and the celebrities would fly in the last week of may.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

