Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason.

In the promo one can see how the contestants had to choose one name who won the task by luck last week and not with their hard work.

Everyone takes Daisy’s name and when Aishwarya gives her an explanation, Shiv tells her that first, she needed to say some good things and then nominate her.

That’s when Rohit Roy tells them that as an elderly person they should play the show as “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and allow other contestants to speak and Archana in a taunting way says “Thank You for your advice”

Well, Daisy seems to be the target of the contestants and it will be interesting to see what would be the consequences of this.

