Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon, but the shooting of the show has begun in South Africa and here we bring you the first eliminated contestant for this season. The show is all set to go on air in the month of July.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 18:51
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

AS per sources and fan clubs, Ruhi Chaturvedi has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

She performed the stunt but then she got the fear fanda and reached the elimination round and there she couldn’t make it and hence she got eliminated from the show.

Well, she becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from the show and the fans are disappointed.

As we reported the contestants have begun to shoot for the show and the first few weeks they will be doing the stunts in the jungle and this is the first time that the show is having a theme to it.

The host Rohit Shetty has said that this season is going to be very comparative and the stunts are going to be more adventurous.

The  show is all set to go on air in the month of July and the fans are excited for the new season.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

