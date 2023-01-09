Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Nyra Banerjee and Shiv Shiv Thakare get targeted by the contestants

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is doing well and gaining good TRPs and now in the upcoming episode, Nyra and Shiv would be targeted by the contestants which wouldn’t go down well with them.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo, one can see how Rohit  is seen dividing the contestants into two parts, one where they will choose the safe contestants and the other who would go to the eliminated stunt and is targeted.

At first the contestants say it would be Shiv, to which the actor said that he has never given up a stunt because of fear and maybe he lost the stunt because of timing but because of fear he has never given up a stunt.

Then a Arijit says that Nyra should be the one as she didn’t do the task last time and that’s when Archana says that she feels it should be Shiv, she tells that Nyraa is her friend and she will support her till the end and over all journey of hers is better than Shiv.

Nyra defends herself and says that on the basis of her water stunt they are judging her and forgetting the other stunts she has done and this is not fair.

Anjum seems to have got the maximum votes and she is standing at the target position and tells everyone that I am standing here as no one saw my journey only and as only judged me on basics of last week.

Well, it seems like there is a lot of difference happening in the show among the contestants and there is tough competition.

