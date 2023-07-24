Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to medical reasons

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the privious episode we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

In the first episode and first task, Rohit injured himself owing to which he is is unable to do any of the stunts further, and the doctors advised him that he shouldn't continue the show further.

Hence, the decision was made and he has to get eliminated from the show, and finally he said a goodbye to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit had come out as a strong contestant of the show and he tried and did all the stunts, and faced his fear but unfortunately his journey was short lived due to the injury.

There is no doubt that the fans and audiences would miss watching him on screen.

Are you disappointed with Rohit's elimination?

Do let us know in the comments below.

