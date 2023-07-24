Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to medical reasons

The new seaosn of Khatron Ke Khiladi has began and the audience have given it a thumbs up, and now the latest contestant to get eliminated is Rohit Roy
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 10:14
Rohit Roy

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the privious episode we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

Also Read :  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the first episode and first task, Rohit injured himself owing to which he is is unable to do any of the stunts further, and the doctors advised him that he shouldn't continue the show further.

Hence, the decision was made and he has to get eliminated from the show, and finally he said a goodbye to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit had come out as a strong contestant of the show and he tried and did all the stunts, and faced his fear but unfortunately his journey was short lived due to the injury.

There is no doubt that the fans and audiences would miss watching him on screen.

Are you disappointed with Rohit's elimination?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 10:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Whoa! Rohit Shetty’s Son Ishaan joins London’s Central Film School, Ranveer Singh reacts
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. From Golmaal to Singham,...
OMG! Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Instagram account hacked; filmmaker files a complaint with the cyber cell: “I want social media out of my life”
MUMBAI :Tigmanshu Dhulia is multifaceted and talented. He is not just a fabulous director but has shown his acting...
Shocking! Kundali Bhagya’s Akanksha Juneja gets scammed, loses Rs 30000 while ordering food online
MUMBAI :Akanksha Juneja is a well known face on Television. She has been part of many popular shows like Saath Nibhana...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to medical reasons
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
while ordering food online
Shocking! Kundali Bhagya’s Akanksha Juneja gets scammed, loses Rs 30000 while ordering food online
ANJUM FAKIH
Woah! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih breaks silence on being trolled for posting a bold picture with co-star Shraddha Arya
Anupama
Kya Baat Hai! From Anupama to Katha Ankahee; check out these Women-centric shows with a strong Female Protagonist
DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUST READ! Check out the actresses who had auditioned for the role of DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Salman Khan
Whoa! From Salman Khan charging Rs 25 Crores/Week in Bigg Boss to Kangana Ranaut charging Rs 1 Crore/episode in Lock Upp, here is what Tv superstars Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan earn in comparison