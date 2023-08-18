Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty EVICTS Archana Gautam from the show for this shocking reason

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is doing well and is gaining good TRPs and the audience are liking how the audience's are performing the stunts. Now Rohit tells Archana to leave the show right away and the reason would shock you
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now, in the new promo of the show one can see how Rohit Shetty has evicted Archana Gautam for this shocking reason.

In the video, one can see  how Archana was seen flirting with a crew member, who then comes to Rohit Shetty and says that she wanted to kiss him, on this the host says that as per rules this is not allowed and that Archana has to leave the show right now.

Archana says that she didn't do anything and that the crew members were asking her to kiss and that she didn't do anything, but Rohit Shetty is adamant that she leaves the show and tells her to walk away right now, which shocks the rest of the contestants.

Well, if this is a prank or in reality she was said to leave the show, only time would say.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

