Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty loses his cool on Shiv Thakare says " This is not Bigg Boss and you cannot use such language on my show take this as a stern warning"

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing exceptionally well. In the new promo of the show Rohit Shetty loses his cool on Shiv and warns him not to play Bigg Boss.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo Rohit Shetty lashes out at Shiv Thakare and the contestants and tells them that when they make strategies behind the scenes he doesn't like it.

Shiv would say that he will push and hit and do anything in the show, to which Rohit told him, that this is not Bigg Boss and on his show he shouldn't use such language.

He also said that he is a stunt man and he knows what happens when stunts happen, how people get afraid and don't raise your voice at me.

Well, there are times when Rohit Shetty loses his cool on contestants and this is one such situation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

