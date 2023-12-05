Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Shiv Thakare reveals as to how much he is getting paid for the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house, where he was a contestant on the show, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered as one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by everyone.

He was seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience loved the way he played. He was among the top two finalists of the show and emerged as the first runner-up.

He didn’t win the trophy, but definitely won many hearts. Today his fan following has jumped to a high level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them wisely.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he would be participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”, where he would be facing his fears and acing all stunts.

Now, in a recent interview, he was asked as to how much he is getting paid for the new season on a per day basics, to which the actor said “I am not allowed to speak about all this as we are on strict contracts. But, I can definitely say that I am paid a huge amount, so that I can pay all the EMIs”.

Well, there is no doubt that post Bigg Boss Season 16, the kind of fame and fan following the actor received, he definitely deserves the payment that he is receiving for the show.

