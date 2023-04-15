Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Surbhi Chandna backs out of the show; read to know more

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

ALSO READ ;Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

As per sources, Surbhi Chandna was offered the show and she had signed the show also but then now owing to some issue the actress has backed out of the show, the reason is still unknown.

Well, the fans are shocked as they were excited to see her on the show but then now the actress is not a part of the show.

She was offered the show even in the previous seasons but at that point she couldn’t be part of the show for some or the other reason and this time once again she has bagged out of the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?