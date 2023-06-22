Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Is Abdu Rozik is a contestant or guest on the show; read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin on the 15th of July and it will air on COLORS. Abdu will enter the show as a wild card guest where he would be encouraging his close friend Shiv to perform the task and not give up.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

We had reported earlier that Abdu has reached South Africa and we did see that he has met Rohit Shetty and had begun to shoot for the reality show.

Now there is no clarity as to if he is a contestant or a guest on the show.

As per sources, Abdu wouldn’t be a contestant in the show but he would be a guest who would come in support of his friend Shiv where he would be encouraging him to perform better and there could be a chance that Abdu might take part in the show where he would be perfuming a few stunts with Shiv.

Well, it will be interesting to see the friendship once again of Shiv and Abdu.

The show is all set to begin on 15th of July 2023 where it will air on the weekends at 9 : 00 Pm.

What do you think would be Abdu’s role in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 18:13

