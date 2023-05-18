Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He was seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience loved the way he played, hence he was among the top two finalists of the show and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He definitely didn’t win the trophy but won many hearts and today his fan following has jumped to another level.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he would be facing all his fears and facing the stunts.

The contestants have reached South Africa and they have begun to shoot for the show and we can also see how they are getting along with each other as they share the BTS pictures on their social media accounts.

Now we came across a video where one can see Shiv revealing this shocking reason for not getting married.

He said that “ One women is equal to 100 wives and it’s very difficult to handle them so he doesn’t want to marry and that only thing that is good that Indians are loyal and the marriages last for a life time”

Well, in the background Daisy is heard saying to all Shiv fans that this is what he thinks about marriage and has left his fans heartbroken.

