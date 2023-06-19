Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Woah! Archana Gautam and Shiv Shiv Thakare recreate the Bigg Boss fight; Rohit Shetty shuts them down

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

The new promo of the show is out where one can see how Archana and Shiv fight the way they used to fight in the Bigg Boss house.

But then suddenly they are surrounded by Snakes and they look so scared and worried.

Rohit Shetty tells that them here creating a “Mandali” won’t help what would is how strong and brave you are to do all the stunts in the show, he also said that the stunts are going to be double time dangerous and the sacredness is to another level.

Well, we have seen many contestants getting injured while doing the stunts but in spite of that are going all out and performing the stunts.

The show is all set to begin from the second week of July and the fans are super excited for the new season.



