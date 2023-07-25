Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan begin their journey as a challenger in the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they are performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began last week and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. We saw how Ruhi became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Rohit Roy had to be eliminated owing to his injury.

In the new promo of the show one can see how the challengers Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan will begin the journey where they would be doing all the stunts.

In the video one can see how Abdu is doing some stunts with Snakes and he is pretty much scared of it.

Rohit Shetty would tell Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya that she has come as a challenger on the show and she will have to do the stunts for the contestants’ survival in the show and as usual the actress aces all the stunts and shows no fear.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty makes Hina sing a song and do the stunt as that is what he used to do with her during her season.

Well, the show is liked by the audience and fans and they have given it thumbs up and the show is doing pretty well.

This season as we saw all the contestants are really strong and they are giving their best shot on the show.

