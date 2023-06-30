Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Aishwarya Sharma wins ticket to finale task becomes the first finalist of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has began and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves in the show. As per sources and fanclubs Aishwarya Sharma has become the first finalist of the show.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The shooting of the show has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best shot and to survive in the show.

As per sources, Aishwarya Sharma has won the ticket to finale round and had become the first finalist of the show. 

She did the ticket to finale task against Arjit Taneja and Archana Gautam and she won against them. 

Well, now Aishwarya is safe from getting eliminated since the finale of the show and now she would only compete during the finale of the show. 

There is no doubt that Aishwarya is coming out as a strong contestant and has aced all the stunts in the show. 

The show is all set to begin from the 15th of July on Colors and the fans are super excited for the new season. 

What do you have to say about Aishwarya being the first finalist of the show. 

Do let us know in the comments below.

Kya Baat Hai! Madalsa Sharma reveals how she bagged her first movie with Rajshri Productions titled Samrat & Co