Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Anjum Fakih re – enters the show as a wild card entry ?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and shooting for the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out and performing the stunts. As per sources, Anjum Fakih re – enters the show as a wild card contestant.
Anjum Fakih re – enters the show as a wild card entry ?

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

As per sources and fan clubs Anjum Fakih who was eliminated from the show will be re – entering the show, as a wild card entry.

Among the eliminated contestants Anjali, Ruhi and Rohit (who joined the show post his recovery) Anjum entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjum is one of the strong contestants of the show.

In the promo of the show, Rohit Shetty had hinted that this season is going to be very adventurous and dangerous, but the contestants are going all out and giving their best.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

 

 

 

 

 


    
   

About Author

