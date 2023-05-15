Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Apart from Stunts, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma are doing this in South Africa

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun where the contestants are going to do the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along like a house on fire and that one can see in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

Apart from doing the stunts in the show, the contestants are busy with other things that could keep their minds calm before they do a stunt.

One can see Aishwarya Sharma and Archana Gautam shopping in South Africa as there is no better way to feel at ease as a girl than shopping.

Well, its good to see the contestants chilling out and having some fun before they face the dangerous stunts.

