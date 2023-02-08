Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Archana Gautam hips praise for co-contestant Anjali Anand for this special reason

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are going all out to do all the stunts and face their fears now Archana is aww of Anjali Anand for this special reason.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:49
ARCHANA GAUTAM

MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up too.

The actress recently shared the still of Anjali Anand from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

She said that she loved the movie because of her and she is so proud to see her on the Bigg Screen.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana and Anjali had a great bond on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and they have become good friends and we have seen how they encourage each other on the show to do the stunts.

Both Anjali and Archana are strong contestants on the show and they ace all the stunts and faces their fear.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

 
 

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Baba Siddique Iftar Party Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Harsh Limbachiya Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam Archana Gautam brother
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples of the film industry. They spread magic wherever they go...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Seerat takes the advantage of the situation, Angad has the answer
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Sahiba succeeds, Angad stops Manveer
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Here's why Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's character look is a huge hit compared to the previous female characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name for her impressive performance in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Archana Gautam hips praise for co-contestant Anjali Anand for this special reason
MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sacrifices! Abhir's last wish leaves Abhimanyu broken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SOUNDOUS
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! I don’t like the way Aishwarya Sharma speaks, I felt it was very disrespectful and hence I kept a distance since day one - Soundous Moufakir
Rubina
Really! Abhinav Shukla finally breaks silence on wife Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors
Tejasswi Prakash
OMG! What has Tejasswi Prakash been up to since Naagin 6 went off-air? Read to find out
Jeevika
Exclusive! “I am a person who wants to explore every kind of opportunity and emotion”, Agnisakshi’s Jeevika aka Shivika Pathak talks about the show, her character and more
Gashmeer Mahajani
SHOCKING! Gashmeer Mahajani IRKED as a fan asks him about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's new season; here's what he said
LOCK UPP
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar confirms his participation in the upcoming season