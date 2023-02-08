Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Archana Gautam hips praise for co-contestant Anjali Anand for this special reason

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up too.

The actress recently shared the still of Anjali Anand from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”

She said that she loved the movie because of her and she is so proud to see her on the Bigg Screen.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana and Anjali had a great bond on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and they have become good friends and we have seen how they encourage each other on the show to do the stunts.

Both Anjali and Archana are strong contestants on the show and they ace all the stunts and faces their fear.

