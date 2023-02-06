Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out how Archana Gautam keeps herself entertained as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants have begun to shoot for the show. They are going all out to ace all the stunts. Now, we are here to reveal what Archana is up to off the sets of the show.
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress seems to be having a fun time in South Africa as she shoots for the serial.

She keeps sharing with BTS from the sets of the sets of the show and one can see how the contestants are having fun together.

 ( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

Now, the actress shared a video where one can see how Archana Gautam is seen having fun as she is driven to the location where the stunts are happening.

She is seen in an open double decker, dancing to Bollywood songs and having fun.

In the back, one can see Aishwarya Sharma unable to control her laughter as she watches Archana dancing around.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is going to be the entertainment factor of the show and will ace all the stunts at the same time. 

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

 

 

 

