Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the BTS photos of the contestants as they gear up for the second day of the shoot

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestant has landed in South Africa where they are facing their fears and acing all the stunts. Now we bring you some of the BTS photos from the sets of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 20:03
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun where the contestants are going to do the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along like a house on fire and that one can see in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

Rohit Roy who is one of the confirmed contestants on the show shared a BTS picture and captioned it saying “Day 2 Kicks off at South Africa’s Cape Town”

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside )

In the photo, Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy,  Rashmeet Kaur, and Anjali Anand and the group along with the stunts seem to be having a good time on the show.

Well, this year the season is going to be tougher and crucial and the stunts are going to be adventurous.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

