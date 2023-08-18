Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return back as wild card contestant?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing exceptionally well. Daisy Shah got eliminated from the show and now there are reports that she would be coming back as a wild card contestant.
Daisy

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

We saw how Diasy Shah got eliminated from the show and the audience were disappointed as she seems to be a strong contestant.

But the actress will be returning back to the show as a wild card contestant and will once again be performing  the stunts and facing her fears.

Well, we have seen in the show how the contestants do target and the actress has accepted this in various of her interviews.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

