Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Shiv Thakare goes the SRK way to impress the girls in South Africa where the shoot of the show has began

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, would begin soon and Shiv is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. Now he shared a BTS video where one can see how he is flirting with the girls out there in full Shah Rukh Khan style.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 18:52
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house, where he was a contestant on the show, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players on the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by everyone.

He was seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience loved the way he played. He was among the top two finalists of the show and emerged as the first runner-up.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today his fan following has jumped to a high level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them wisely.

These days, he is grabbing headlines as he would be participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”, where he would be facing his fears and acing all stunts.

The contestants left for South Africa yesterday and the contestants have already begun to shoot for the show.

In a BTS video, one can see how Shiv is following the steps of Shah Rukh Khan as he impresses the girls in South Africa.

In the video, one can see how Shiv is trying to impress a foreign girl and how he does the SRK post to express his feelings, and Rohit Roy is seen telling that he has started his flirting out here also.

They are in acting a scene from the movie Dhoom 1 where Shiv is Uday Chopra and Rohi is Abhishek Bachchan.

Well, the BTS videos from the show are out and one can see how the contestants are having a lot of fun.

The show is all set to go on air in the month of July, and the contestants are going all out to do the stunts.

Who according to you is the strongest contestant on the show and has the potential to win? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

