Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Soundous Moufakir reveals why she prefers doing only reality shows

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants have begun to shoot for the new season. Soundous Moufakir reveals why she does reality shows.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

MTV winner Soundous Moufakir is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and she is quite active on social media where she keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts.

Recently, she shared a photo with Shiv and Arjit Taneja  and revealed why she loved being part of a reality show because the best part of the show is that one can make true friends.

She believes that doing reality shows you find friends for life and that is the speciality of doing such shows.

Well, there is no doubt that while doing reality shows the contestants do make new friends and which last forever.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

